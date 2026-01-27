Tribals protest outside Dy CM Shinde's house over demolition of hamlets

Thane, Jan 27 (PTI) Several tribals from areas falling within the Sanjay Gandhi National Park have staged a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Thane city against the demolition of their hamlets.

The tribals, who claimed they had been residing in the area for generations, condemned the administration's action of razing their dwellings on Monday and staged the protest outside Shinde's house late at night.

Vivek Pandit, chairperson of the state tribal development committee, told reporters that no demolition should be carried out until the 2018 rehabilitation plan is implemented and the affected families are resettled.

Later, following assurances from authorities for a discussion on the rehabilitation plan, the tribals called off the agitation, said an office bearer of a social organisation that led the protest. PTI COR GK