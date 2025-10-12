Tribals take out rally in Ranchi to protest Kurmis' demand for ST status

Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) Thousands of people from various tribal groups on Sunday took out an 'Akrosh Maharally' in Ranchi to protest the Kurmi community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The rally, participated by tribal leaders, youths and women from different districts of the state, was taken out from Ranchi's Morabadi ground, and the participants threatened that they would intensify the protest if any move to give the ST status to the Kurmi community was made.

The rally culminated in a public meeting at Ramdayal Munda football ground near Ranchi college.

Kumudini Dhan, a tribal leader, said it is just a token protest by all 32 tribes of the state to showcase the tribal strength.

"If any move of giving ST status to Kurmi is made, Jharkhand will see a bigger agitation," she said.

Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said that they would not allow anyone to snatch the rights of the tribal.

"All tribals in the state are united, and they are aware of their rights. A conspiracy is being made to usurp the constitutional rights, political representation, reservation and land rights of tribals," he said.

Gladson Dungdung, another tribal leader, said it is a battle to protect the tribal existence.

On September 20, thousands of protesters squatted on railway tracks at various stations across the state under the banner of Adivasi Kurmi Samaj (AKS) to press their demand for a Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for the Kurmi community and inclusion of the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

The agitation had led to cancellation, diversion and short-termination of more than 100 trains.

The tribal groups had protested the rail blockade by the Kurmi community.