Tribunal allows more time to Odisha, Chhattisgarh to resolve Mahanadi water dispute amicably

Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) In a positive development to the long-standing Mahanadi river water-sharing dispute, Odisha and Chhattisgarh have agreed for an amicable settlement, prompting the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal to grant additional time for negotiations.

At a hearing held on Saturday, the tribunal took note of the recent correspondence and statements from both states advocating for a negotiated resolution.

"We deem it appropriate to request the secretaries concerned of the respective states to remain present before the tribunal on the next date and apprise it about the progress of settlement talks between the two states," the tribunal headed by chairperson Justice Bela M. Trivedi said.

The tribunal fixed September 6 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, Odisha’s Advocate General Pitambar Acharya informed the tribunal that both the states have begun exploring an amicable resolution to the dispute and there has been progress in discussions at both the chief secretary and political levels.

He also said that the state government believes a breakthrough is possible if the matter is approached with a "positive mindset" by the chief ministers of both states.

Acharya also placed on record a copy of the letter dated July 25 along with the draft minutes of the proceedings of high-level meeting chaired by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, a copy of letter written by Majhi to his Chhattisgarh counterpart sending a proposal of an amicable settlement of Mahanadi water dispute.

Acharya also placed a copy of Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai’s reply to Majhi and stated that the matter for settlement of the water dispute between the two states was under consideration.

This apart, senior advocate for the Chhattisgarh government has also informed the tribunal that the issue of settlement of the disputes is under active consideration before their chief minister.

Meanwhile, Sai has acknowledged receiving the Majhi's letter and stated that the matter is under consideration, keeping the option for a negotiated resolution open.

The Mahanadi water-sharing dispute has continued for nearly a decade.

Odisha has time and again alleged that Chhattisgarh’s construction of barrages and dams in the upstream region has blocked the natural flow of water, adversely affecting agriculture and livelihoods in the lower basin areas, especially during the non-monsoon season.

After early talks between the states failed, Odisha moved the Supreme Court in November 2016, seeking formation of a tribunal under the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.

The Centre formed the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal in March 2018, initially headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar. The proceedings continued between 2018 and 2023 with data submissions, arguments, and inspections from both states.

Speaking to PTI, Acharya noted that no inter-state water dispute in the country has ever been resolved entirely through tribunal proceedings." "Tribunal chief Trivedi has appreciated the efforts of an amicable settlement to the dispute between two states. If you see history, no water dispute has been resolved through tribunal. In last six years till 2024, there has been no substantial development. Only one witness has been examined while many others are yet to appear before the tribunal. If the tribunal continues for 10 more years, then also there will be no end to it." According to the AG, it is better to resolve such kind of disputes though negotiations on political level.

"The latest development is moving on a positive direction. The same party is ruling Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The Centre may intervene and resolve the matter through negotiations," Acharya said.

The AG informed that the central government and Union Home Minister have intervened in the matter. Union Jal Shakti Minister has also been contacted by Odisha government and the chief ministers of both the state are in favour of resolving the matter amicably.

"We are optimistic that the disputes will be resolved amicably soon," he said. PTI AAM AAM MNB