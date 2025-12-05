Tribunal asks truck owner, insurer to pay Rs 36 lakh compensation to kin of road accident victim

Thane, Dec 5 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane, has awarded a compensation of Rs 36.51 lakh to the family of a 20-year-old man, who died after being hit by a truck in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) in December 2020.

The order was delivered by MACT member Rupali V Mohite, holding the truck driver solely responsible for the accident and directing its owner and the insurance company to pay jointly and severally.

The victim, Sunny Yede, was riding his motorcycle after completing his duty around 3 pm on December 11, 2020. When he reached Chheda Nagar on the Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road, a speeding bulker truck hit his vehicle from behind. Due to the impact, the two-wheeler crashed into the road divider.

Yede was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries the same day. The police later filed a case against the truck driver.

In its order, the tribunal said the incident shows the truck was being driven rashly and in a negligent manner.

There is nothing on record to show any contributory act on the part of the deceased, it said.

It directed the truck owner and the insurance company to pay jointly and severally an amount of Rs 36,51,218 with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the petition till the amount is deposited. PTI COR NP