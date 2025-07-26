Tribunal awards 25 pc of assessed compensation to accident victim, says he was more at fault

Thane, Jul 26 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has awarded only 25 per cent of the assessed compensation to an accident victim, holding that he was more at fault.

Presided over by Member R V Mohite, the tribunal calculated the relief figure to be Rs 7.65 lakh, considering factors like the claimant’s loss of income, medical expenses and future prospects, but brought it down to only Rs 1.91 lakh.

Claimant Baban Maruti Patil, who was riding a motorcycle, suffered serious injuries after colliding with another biker in February 2017.

The MACT took note of police records, including a chargesheet filed against Patil himself, and said that the accident took place due to the negligence of both drivers. However, it held that Patil’s negligence was dominant.

The negligence of Patil is assessed to the extent of 75 per cent, and the negligence of the other biker is assessed to the extent of 25 per cent, it said.

The tribunal also raised questions over a certificate submitted by Patil, claiming 46 per cent permanent disability, and said it found the supporting evidence unconvincing.

It reduced the total assessed compensation of Rs 7.65 lakh by 75 per cent, resulting in a final award of Rs 1.91 lakh. The tribunal directed the insurer and the “absent first respondent” to jointly and severally pay the amount within one month. PTI COR NR