Tribunal awards compensation of Rs 28 lakh to family of 49-year-old accident victim

Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded a compensation of Rs 28 lakh to the family of an accident victim.

Sanjay Krishna Patil (49) died in a road accident in Thane in 2018.

According to the claim filed by his wife Ranjana Patil, their three children and his parents, a rashly-driven dumper truck hit Sanjay when he was riding a scooter on Thane-Nashik highway around 10.30 am on July 10, 2018.

A manager with a transport firm, he was earning a monthly salary of Rs 28,000, the claim said.

Dumper owner Sardar Baba Patel and ICICI Lombard General Insurance were made respondents.

The insurance company argued that the dumper driver lacked a valid license and attempted to deny liability, but MACT chairman and principal district judge S B Agrawal awarded a compensation of Rs 28 lakh to the petitioners in his ruling on March 24.

The award included Rs 27.3 lakh towards loss of income.

The respondents were directed to pay the amount with 7.5 per cent annual interest from the date of the petition.