Tribunal awards Rs 1.41 cr compensation to kin of lawyer who died in road accident

Thane, Feb 4 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has ordered a tour operator and an insurance company to collectively pay Rs 1.41 crore compensation to the family of a 45-year-old lawyer, who died in a road accident in 2021.

The tribunal passed the order on January 31, which was made available on Tuesday.

MACT member K P Shrikhande held the tour operator/vehicle owner and the insurer of a car to pay the amount jointly, noting that the accident occurred due to "rash and negligent driving".

The accident took place on July 6, 2021, when victim Suhas Rawool was riding his motorcycle on the Sion flyover in Mumbai. The car belonging to Glamour Tours & Travels, traveling on the wrong side of the road, collided with his motorcycle.

Rawool sustained grievous injuries and succumbed to his injuries the next day. A criminal case was subsequently registered against the car driver at the Sion police station.

Rawool's family members, including his wife, sought a compensation of Rs 2.5 crore.

The private insurance company contested the claim, arguing that Rawool was himself negligent and lacked control of his motorcycle. It further alleged that the car driver did not have a valid licence or permit.

The tribunal, however, dismissed the insurance company's defence and ordered that a compensation of Rs 1,40,87,636 be paid to victim's family. PTI COR NP