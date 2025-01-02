Tribunal awards Rs 1.5 crore compensation to kin of man killed in accident

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded a compensation of Rs 1.5 crore to the family of a company owner killed in a road accident in 2021.

The accident took place on February 13, 2021, when the victim, Laksminarayan Tarneerao Pulakala (then aged 31), was heading on his motorbike towards Boisar in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra.

A truck coming from behind rammed into his vehicle. As a result, the victim fell down and the truck ran over his head. The victim died on the spot, the petitioners' lawyer, Sachin L Mane told the tribunal.

The deceased was the proprietor of a labour supplier firm and earning Rs 12.95 lakh annually.

The petitioners -- the man's wife, mother and minor child -- prayed for a compensation of Rs 2.17 crore.

The truck owner did not appear before the tribunal, hence it passed the order ex-parte against him on December 17, 2024.

MACT member SN Shah directed the owner of the truck and its insurer to jointly and severally make the payment to the man's family along with an interest at 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing of the claim till realisation of the amount.

If they fail to make the payment within the stipulated period, then the amount will carry an interest at 8.50 per cent per annum, the tribunal said in the order, a copy of which was made available on Thursday.

The compensation amount included Rs 1.06 crore towards future loss of dependency, Rs 42.68 lakh for income towards future prospects, Rs 15,000 each for the loss of estate and funeral expenses and Rs 40,000 towards filial consortium.

As regards the distribution of the compensation amount, the tribunal ordered that Rs 70 lakh be paid to the man's wife, Rs 30 lakh each to be kept in fixed deposits in her and her child's name and Rs 20.1 lakh to be paid to the mother of the deceased. PTI COR GK