Tribunal awards Rs 16 lakh compensation to motorcycle rider injured after being hit by car

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.48 lakh to a motorcycle rider, who suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Mumbai in 2018.

The verdict was passed by the tribunal presided over by its member Rupali V Mohite on November 24.

The petition was filed by the injured person, Sarfaraz Abutalib Shaikh, who suffered a permanent partial disability.

The accident occurred in the afternoon of May 5, 2018 on the Parel Bridge in Mumbai.

Shaikh, a DJ operator/event manager who was then 38, was riding a motorcycle when a car driven rashly and negligently, came from the opposite direction, jumped the road divider, and collided head-on with his motorcycle.

The impact was so severe that the pillion rider fell off the bridge, while Shaikh sustained grievous injuries, including multiple fractures.

The car occupants, identified as driver Vinayak Lotan Patil (Navi Mumbai) and Dinesh Ashok Gurnani (Mumbai), failed to file a written statement, resulting in the case proceeding ex parte against them.

The tribunal said, "As per the evidence on record, the offending car came towards the wrong side of the road by crossing the divider and gave a dash to the motorcycle of the claimant. The pillion rider on motorcycle fell down from the bridge. This shows the rashness and negligence of the car driver." The tribunal directed the car occupants to pay Rs 16,48,960 along with interest calculated at 9 per cent per annum from the date of the petition until the amount is deposited. PTI COR NP