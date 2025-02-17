Tribunal awards Rs 16.62 lakh compensation to family of teenager killed in 2019 accident

Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 16.62 lakh to the family of an 18-year-old man who lost his life in a road accident in 2019.

Tribunal member P R Ashturkar, in his recent order, directed the owner of the trailer truck involved in the accident and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Ltd to pay the compensation to the family of Paras Haresh Bhanushali Katarmal, who was employed as a data entry operator at the time of his death, along with interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum.

The MACT concluded that the accident was caused due to the rash and negligent driving of the trailer truck, holding its owner and the insurance company jointly and severally liable.

The claim was filed by the deceased's father, Haresh Bhanushali Katarmal, 48, mother Jayashree, 46, and sister Vidya, 22.

The accident occurred on April 24, 2019, near a roadside eatery in Uran town in Raigad district when the victim was standing with his father on their parked scooter. A speeding trailer truck, allegedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit Paras Katarmal, causing fatal injuries to him.

Following the accident, the Uran Police Station registered an FIR against the driver of the trailer truck under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.

The applicants claimed the deceased was employed as a data entry operator at a cargo firm in Mumbai, earning Rs 15,000 per month. The claim petition sought compensation from the trailer owner, Indira Mulchand Vora, and Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, holding them jointly and severally liable.

Despite serving notice, the truck owner did not appear before the tribunal, and the case proceeded ex parte against her. Bajaj Allianz contested the claim, arguing the accident resulted from the deceased's negligence and citing a breach of the insurance policy's terms and conditions.

However, the tribunal found no merit in these defences and held the insurance company liable.

The tribunal calculated the compensation as follows: loss of future income: Rs 15,12,000, loss of consortium (for parents and sibling) Rs 1,20,000 (Rs. 40,000 each), funeral expenses: Rs 15,000, loss of estate: Rs 15,000 -- total Rs 16,62,000.

The tribunal directed that the awarded amount be paid with interest at 6 per cent per annum from the date of filing the claim until realization.

The tribunal instructed Bajaj Allianz to deposit the compensation directly into the claimants' verified bank accounts.