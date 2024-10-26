Tribunal awards Rs 19.60 lakh compensation to family of road accident victim

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 19.60 lakh to the family of a 42-year-old doctor who died after being hit by a car in 2010.

The tribunal, presided over by its chairman S B Agrawal, passed the judgment recently, and the order copy was made available on Saturday.

The victim, Waseem Nazir Ansari, died after his two-wheeler was hit from behind by a car, following which the driver of the four-wheeler was booked.

The car owner did not contest the claim, but the insurance company denied liability claiming that the policy was void as the cheque towards the payment of premium had got dishonoured. However, the tribunal found that the policy was cancelled well after the accident and held the insurer liable for the claim.

In assessing the compensation, the tribunal did not get concrete evidence regarding Ansari's income. But it took into consideration his diploma in naturopathy and his partnership in a business. The tribunal fixed a notional income of Rs 12,000 per month for him, which formed the basis for calculating compensation of Rs 19,60,000. It asked both the respondents to pay the amount jointly. PTI COR NP