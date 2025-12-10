Tribunal awards Rs 20 lakh compensation to man who was injured after being hit by motorcycle

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has directed a motorcycle owner and an insurance company to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to a man, who suffered grievous injuries in an accident involving the two-wheeler 10 years back.

The judgment, delivered on Tuesday by tribunal member Rupali V Mohite pertains to a petition filed by Satyaveer Singh Rameshchandra Singh, who had sought Rs 56 lakh.

The tribunal asked Mohit Vijay Ramchandani and a private insurance company to jointly and severally pay Rs 20,04,862 as compensation to Singh.

According to the petition, Singh was standing on the Louiswadi service road on November 27, 2015, when a motorcycle being ridden by Ramchandani "rashly and in negligent manner", hit him, in which he sustained severe fractures on his head, face and left hand and was hospitalised for over a month.

The claimant said he spent more than Rs 14 lakh for his medical treatment.

He was 29 years old at the time of the accident, and was earning a salary of Rs 20,000 per month.

The Naupada police had registered a case in this connection.

In its judgement, the tribunal noted, "The accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of motorcycle and the claimant sustained injuries in the alleged accident. There was nothing on record to show any contributory negligence." The tribunal awarded the compensation along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the petition. PTI COR NP