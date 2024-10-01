Tribunal awards Rs 23.5 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in motorbike accident

Thane, Oct 1 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane district has awarded a compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh to the family of a 30-year-old man killed in a motorcycle accident here in 2018.

Both the owner and insurer of the motorcycle, which Yusuf Ibrahim Inamdar was riding pillion, are jointly and severally liable for the compensation, the MACT presided over by Chairman S B Agrawal said in the order passed on September 25.

Inamdar was riding pillion on November 11, 2018 when the motorbike collided with another vehicle (not specified in the order) while on Murbad-Kalyan road.

The rider of the motorcycle, owned by Ganesh Krishnan Iyer, failed to apply brakes or control the vehicle, resulting in Inamdar sustaining severe injuries to which he later succumbed, the man's wife and mother told the tribunal.

The motorcycle owner did not appear before the tribunal, hence the matter was decided ex-parte against him. The vehicle's insurer, however, opposed the claim on various grounds.

The tribunal ruled in favour of the petitioners, stipulating that both the owner and insurer of the motorcycle are jointly and severally liable for the compensation of Rs 23.54 lakh.

To ensure financial security of the petitioners, the tribunal ordered that Rs 20 lakh be placed in a fixed deposit in the name of Inamdar's 31-year-old wife for five years, allowing her to access the quarterly interest.

Similarly, Rs 3 lakh should be deposited in the name of the deceased's 58-year-old mother for the same duration.

The remaining amount, along with the accrued interest, is to be paid directly to Inamdar's wife, the MACT said. PTI COR GK