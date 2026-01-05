Tribunal awards Rs 24 lakh compensation to two victims of 2019 road accident

Thane, Jan 5 (PTI) The Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal here has awarded a compensation of Rs 5.34 lakh to the wife of a man killed in a motorbike-truck collision in 2019 and Rs 19 lakh to another person who was severely injured in the same accident.

The tribunal, presided over by K P Shrikhande, in the order on December 24, 2025, held the offender vehicle owner and insurer jointly and severally liable to pay the collective compensation.

A copy of the orders, passed on two separate petitions, was made available on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 30, 2019, when Ankush Keshav Patil (51) was riding a scooter with Baban Shridhar Patil (67), who was a pillion rider, on the Vanjarpatti Bridge on Bhiwandi-Wada road in Maharashtra's Thane district.

Both were employed with a child development institution in Bhiwandi and earning a salary of Rs 15,000 per month.

The tribunal in its order noted rhe pickup truck came from the back side at high speed, rashly and negligently, and gave a dash to the scooter of the deceased.

Baban Patil died the same day during treatment at a hospital. Ankush Patil suffered severe physical damage, including multiple facial fractures and a permanent partial disability of 67 per cent.

The tribunal rejected the defence's claim of contributory negligence by the scooter rider.

The documents clearly suggest that the offending vehicle gave a dash to the two-wheeler, it noted.

It also said the respondent insurer failed to prove that there was any negligence of the scooter rider in causing the accident.

The tribunal ordered the truck's owner and insurer to pay a compensation of Rs 5.34 lakh to the wife of Baban Patil and Rs 19,00,690 to Ankush Patil, along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the petitions. PTI COR GK