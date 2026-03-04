Tribunal awards Rs 24.49 lakh compensation to kin of businessman killed in road accident in 2015

Thane, Mar 4 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra’s Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 24.49 lakh to the family of a businessman who died in a road accident in 2015.

Tribunal member R V Mohite passed the order granting compensation on February 25. A copy of the order was made available on Wednesday.

Ramadhar Girija Sharma, then 47, was killed on June 21, 2015, when a Maruti car hit him in the Bhayandar (East) area, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Police subsequently registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act against the driver.

The tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the “rash and sole negligent driving” on the part of the car driver.

Citing income tax returns, the tribunal noted that Sharma, who traded in Ayurvedic medicines, had an annual income of Rs 2.18 lakh. Applying the multiplier method and adding 25 per cent towards future prospects, the tribunal calculated total compensation at Rs 24.49 lakh, according to the order.

The amount, along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of petition, is to be paid jointly and severally by the driver and owner of the offending car within a month, the tribunal said. PTI COR NR