Tribunal awards Rs 46 lakh to family of man killed in 2017 road accident

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 46.55 lakh to the family of a man who died in a road accident over eight years ago.

In its order dated February 26, a copy of which was made available on Wednesday, the tribunal directed the insurer to pay the amount first and recover it from the owner of the vehicle responsible for the fatal crash.

Pramod Namdev Naik (35) was travelling in a jeep when it collided with a “Hyva truck” being driven in a rash and negligent manner in Palghar district. MACT matters from the district are heard in neighbouring Thane.

Presiding tribunal member R V Mohite held that the truck driver did not even have a valid driving licence at the time of the accident. “The accident occurred due to absolute negligence on the part of the driver of Hyva vehicle,” the tribunal ruled.

Considering Naik’s monthly income of Rs 20,489 at the time, the tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 46.55 lakh along with 9 per cent annual interest from the date of the petition till the amount is deposited.

As per the final order, Naik’s wife was awarded Rs 20.55 lakh, their minor son Rs 16 lakh, and his parents Rs 5 lakh each. PTI COR NR