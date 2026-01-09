Tribunal awards Rs 5.57 lakh to kin of taxi driver killed by speeding motorcycle

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra’s Thane has ordered a motorcycle owner and his son to pay Rs 5,57,000 in compensation to the family of a 67-year-old taxi driver killed in a road accident six years ago.

A copy of the order dated January 7 was made available on Friday.

Vasant Jagannath Kamble was crossing a road in Mumbai’s Govandi area to reach his parked taxi when he was struck by a speeding motorcycle in May 2019. While the rider, Nikhil Holkar, sped away, Kamble succumbed to his injuries two days later.

In the judgment presided over by Member R V Mohite, the tribunal said the rider was the person with the “last opportunity to avoid the accident”, but he failed to do so.

The tribunal found “nothing on record to show any contributory act” by the deceased, who lived in Thane, dismissing the opponents’ claims of shared fault.

The tribunal held the rider, who was employed at the time, and his father, the owner of the two-wheeler, jointly and severally liable to pay Rs 5.57 lakh with interest at 9 per cent to the victim’s kin. PTI COR NR