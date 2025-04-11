Tribunal awards Rs 7.4 lakh compensation to woman injured in 2019 E-way accident

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra’s Thane district has awarded compensation of Rs 7.4 lakh to a woman who was injured in an accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway in 2019.

The copy of the order passed by MACT Member S N Shah on April 3 was made available on Friday.

In her claim petition in MACT, Sushma Ashok Bagal said the accident occurred on October 31, 2019, on the Expressway when she was travelling with her family in a car from Pune to Thane.

A Shivneri bus, operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), crashed into the car, causing a three-car pile-up and leaving Bagal injured, the petition said. The notional income of Bagal, then 42, was estimated at Rs 8,000 per month.

The tribunal held the bus driver liable for rash and negligent driving. It rejected MSRTC’s contention that the accident was due to the negligence of multiple drivers, including the one operating Bagal’s car and an unidentified vehicle allegedly taking a U-turn.

The Tribunal awarded Rs 7.4 lakh compensation, including loss of future income and medical expenses, to Bagal. It ordered MSRTC to pay the amount with 8 per cent per annum from the date of filing the petition (October 2020). PTI COR NR