Tribunal awards Rs 8 lakh compensation to girl who survived road accident that killed five

Thane, Mar 8 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra’s Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 8 lakh to a 15-year-old girl who survived a road accident that claimed the lives of five people, including her father.

Petitioner and Mira Road resident Paavni Nilesh Joshi was 9 years old at the time of the accident.

On November 10, 2018, the tribunal was told, Joshi was travelling in a car from temple town Shirdi to Nashik with her father and others when their vehicle was struck by a speeding bus on the Sinnar-Shirdi road.

The accident left five dead, including Joshi’s father.

In a recent order, tribunal chairman and Principal District Judge SB Agarwal, awarded the teenager Rs 8 lakh in compensation, including Rs 3 lakh towards the cost of her treatment.

The tribunal ordered the owner of the offending bus and the insurer to jointly and severally pay the compensation along with an interest rate of 7.5 per cent per annum from the date of filing the claim petition. PTI COR NR