Tribunal awards Rs 92 lakh compensation to kin of businessman killed in road accident in 2020

Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of more than Rs 92 lakh to the family of a 40-year-old businessman, who lost his life in a road accident in 2020 in Raigad district.

The tribunal, presided over by its member R V Mohite, passed the order on January 22, which was made available to Wednesday.

The tribunal held both - the driver of a trailer as well as the deceased - partially responsible, attributing 85 per cent negligence to the former and 15 per cent to the victim.

The accident took place on May 16, 2020 when Shashikant Shantaram Ingle going on riding his motorcycle on the JNPT-Palaspe road near Panvel in Raigad district. A trailer proceeding ahead abruptly applied its brakes without indication. Ingle dashed into the rear of the trailer and succumbed to his injuries before medical aid could be provided.

The deceased was the proprietor of "Maruti Auto Parts" in Kalamboli and was the sole breadwinner for his wife, two minor daughters and elderly parents, as per the plea filed by his family.

The tribunal said, "As per Regulation 23 of Rules of the Road Regulations 1989, the driver of a motor vehicle moving behind another vehicle shall keep a sufficient distance from that other vehicle to avoid collision if the vehicle in front suddenly slows down or stops." "The thumb rule of 'sufficient distance' is at least a safe distance of two to three seconds gap in ideal conditions to avert collision and allow the following driver time to respond. Here the deceased dashed immediately...Thus, the deceased had not maintained sufficient distance," it said.

The accident occurred due to negligence of both the drivers, it added.

The negligence on the part of the trailer driver is assessed to the extent of 85 per cent, while that of the deceased to 15 per cent.

The tribunal set the final award amount at Rs 92,53,351, and directed the vehicle owner as well as the insurance company to pay the compensation jointly within one month. PTI COR NP