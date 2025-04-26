Tribunal directs BEST to pay Rs 14,850 to Thane transport body for damage to bus due to collision

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Maharashtra's Thane has ordered the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to pay Rs 14,850 to the Thane Municipal Corporation's transport body for causing damage to the latter's bus in a collision in 2017.

The tribunal passed the order on April 19 and it was made available on Friday.

The tribunal's presiding member S N Shah awarded the compensation of Rs 14,850 to the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) with eight per cent annual interest from the date of judgment until realisation.

On June 7, 2017, when a TMT bus was returning to Thane from Andheri area of Mumbai, it took a halt at the Airoli bridge bus stop in Mulund. Just then, a BEST bus rammed into the stationary TMT bus near the front door, the petition filed by the TMT said.

It alleged that the BEST driver was overspeeding in violation of the traffic rules and regulations.

It said that due to the collision, the TMT bus suffered damages, which led to financial losses of Rs 51,941 and loss of daily revenue worth Rs 37,091 to it. It claimed a total compensation of Rs 3,51,941 from the BEST.

Judge Shah noted several inconsistencies in TMT's petition, including mention of different registration numbers of the same bus and the time of the incident. While acknowledging these flaws, the tribunal accepted that the accident caused damage to the TMT bus.

However, due to lack of documentary proof regarding the revenue loss or higher repair expenses, the court confined the compensation to the only substantiated invoice of Rs 14,850.34.

"Considering this conduct of the petitioner, interest on compensation amount is granted from the date of judgment, till its actual realisation," the tribunal said. PTI COR NP