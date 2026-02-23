Tribunal orders Rs 28.68 lakh compensation to tailor, domestic help injured in 2018 accident

Thane, Feb 23 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 20.9 lakh to a woman tailor and Rs 7.7 lakh to a domestic help for permanent disabilities sustained in an accident in 2018.

The tailor suffered 80 per cent permanent disability after paralysis of both her lower limbs, but the MACT pegged her functional disability at 50 per cent, noting that contemporary electric sewing machines may be operated using hands and elbows.

MACT member RV Mohite, in two separate orders passed on February 12, directed the offending trailer truck's insurer to pay the compensation amounts at the first instance and subsequently recover them from the vehicle owner due to a "willful breach" of insurance terms.

A copy of the orders was received on Monday.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2018, when Ratna Vijay Bhagwat (44), a domestic help, and Sayali Vijay Salunkhe (35), a tailor, were travelling in a luxury bus.

After reaching near a bridge in the Valsad district of neighbouring Gujarat, the bus crashed into the rear side of a trailer parked on the first track of a national highway without any signal, light or indication. Two bus drivers died in the collision, and several passengers were severely injured.

Mohite observed that the accident was a case of "composite negligence".

The trailer was parked negligently on the highway, making it invisible to the bus driver. The trailer also lacked a valid fitness certificate on the date of the accident, constituting a breach of policy conditions, the tribunal noted.

Salunkhe suffered 80 per cent permanent disability as both her lower limbs were paralysed. The MACT assessed her functional disability at 50 per cent, noting that modern electric sewing machines can be operated with hands and elbows.

She was awarded Rs 20,92,510 as compensation, including Rs 1.5 lakh for future medical expenses.

Bhagwat suffered 51 per cent permanent partial disability due to lumbar region injuries. Assessing her functional disability at 30 per cent, the tribunal awarded her a compensation of Rs 7,75,653.

The tribunal ordered the compensation amounts to be paid with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition. It also directed that Rs 2 lakh for Bhagwat and Rs 3 lakh for Salunkhe be kept in fixed deposits. PTI COR GK