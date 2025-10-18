Tribunal orders truck owner, insurer to pay Rs 25 lakh compensation to road accident victim

Thane, Oct 18 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Maharashtra's Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 25.46 lakh to the family members of a 24-year-old man killed in a road accident in 2021.

The tribunal, presided over by R V Mohite, in its order passed on October 15, directed the owner of the erring truck and the insurance company to pay the compensation.

The accident occurred late night on December 23, 2021 on a road near Manchar in Pune district.

The deceased, Tushar Dattatray Tandale, was crossing the road on foot when the truck hit him. The police investigation and the post-mortem confirmed that he died after being run over by the vehicle.

His mother Sharada and brother Harshad, residents of Bhiwandi in Thane district, moved the tribunal seeking compensation.

The MACT, after examining the evidence, directed the vehicle owner and the insurance company to pay Rs 25,46,200 to the mother-son duo. PTI COR NP