Tribunals uphold ban on two JK groups, including Mirwaiz Farooq's Awami Action Committee

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Two Delhi High Court tribunals have upheld the ban imposed on the Awami Action Committee headed by Kashmir's influential cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and the Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari-led Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen by the Centre.

The tribunals, headed by the same judge -- Justice Sachin Datta -- observed that material and evidence placed before it found that there is ample justification to declare the two groups as unlawful associations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"Thus, this Tribunal, having followed the procedure laid down in the UAPA and its Rules and having independently and objectively appreciated and evaluated the material and evidence on record, is of the firm and considered view that there is sufficient cause for declaring the organisation as an unlawful association under Section 3(1) of the UAPA," the identical order issued by the tribunals read.

On March 11, while declaring the two groups banned, the Union home ministry said that the Awami Action Committee (AAC) and the Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) were indulging in unlawful activities that were prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country.

It said the leaders and members of the two groups have been involved in mobilising funds for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting secessionist, separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.