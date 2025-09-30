Tributes paid on 32nd anniversary of Latur earthquake

Latur, Sept 30 (PTI) People from various walks of life and government officials paid tributes to victims of the devastating earthquake in the Latur region of Maharashtra on its 32nd anniversary on Tuesday.

The tragic events date back to September 30, 1993, when a 6.4 magnitude temblor rocked the Latur-Osmanabad (now Dharashiv) region, killing more than 8,000 people and injuring over 16,000. The epicentre of the earthquake was near Killari village in Latur district.

The powerful earthquake devastated nearly 52 villages, requiring extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Latur district officials, police, and MLA Abhimanyu Pawar also paid homage.

Police offered a ceremonial gun salute, firing three rounds in the air. PTI COR NSK