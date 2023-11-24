Tributes paid to Ahom general Lachit on birth anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Tributes were paid to legendary Ahom army commander Lachit Borphukan on his 401st birth anniversary on Friday, with his valour in defeating the mighty Mughal forces recalled.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, posted their tributes on the micro-blogging site X.

"On the birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan Ji, I solemnly bow to Assam's greatest warrior in history. Ahom general Lachit Barphukan Ji gave the vast army of Aurangzeb embarrassing defeats with a relatively smaller band of Assamese warriors," Shah wrote.

He also recounted Borphukan's 'unmatched organizational skills' in rallying 'Assamese people from every community to protect the motherland'.

"Barphukan Ji will remain an undying flame of inspiration forever," Shah added.

Borphukan is known for his leadership in the 1671 'Battle of Saraighat' on Brahmaputra that thwarted a drawn-out attempt by the mighty Mughal forces, led by Raja Ramsingh-I, to take back Assam.

The National Defence Academy has been awarding its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan Gold Medal every year since 1999 and a statue of him was later established in the complex, located near Pune.

The state government had celebrated his 400th birth anniversary with a year-long celebration, which was inaugurated by then-President Ram Nath Kovind in February last year in Guwahati and culminated in New Delhi in November in a programme attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among others.

The governor, in a post, wrote, "I pay tribute to the exemplary patriotism and devotion to duty of the Ahom general. Every Assamese should understand the ideals and patriotism of Lachit and help build the foundation of a new Assam." The chief minister, paying his tribute, wrote: "Lachit Barphukan's legacy inspires us to uphold the principle of 'Nation First' and remains a guiding force in our journey towards a developed Bharat. On Lachit Diwas, we recommit ourselves to the mission of securing his rightful position in the nation's collective memory, during this era of progress and development." He also shared details of various initiatives of his government in the last two years to uphold the memory of the Ahom general.

Among these are celebrating the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit and an exhibition of his artefacts in the national capital last year, and writing to all chief ministers to include a chapter on his life in textbooks.

The state government also initiated a record-breaking feat with 42 lakh essays on Borphukan, which was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, publishing opinion pieces on the general in over 12 languages in major newspapers of the country and producing an OTT documentary on his heroic exploits, among other measures.

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army also took to X to pay tribute to Borphukan.

"On the occasion of #LachitDiwas commemorating 401st birth anniversary of #LachitBarphukan, Lt Gen RP Kalita #ArmyCdrEC extends homage to the great Ahom leader who is an epitome of Patriotism, Courage & Valour." PTI SSG RG