Tributes paid to Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg in national capital

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) People from all walks of life on Tuesday remembered Assam's celebrated singer Zubeen Garg at two different places in the national capital by singing his songs and paying floral tributes to his portrait.

Garg, who mesmerised people with his more than 38,000 songs over three decades, died on September 19 in Singapore while swimming in the sea and his body was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati on Tuesday.

At an event held at the Assam Information Centre in Connaught Place, Deputy Director of the Information and Publicity Department Sabir Nishat, several prominent personalities, journalists and others paid tributes to the music icon, an official release said. Officials and employees of the Tourist Information Centre and Assam Emporium also paid their homage to the singer.

Fulfilling Garg's cherished wish, everyone present joined their voices in unison, singing his iconic song 'Mayabini' as a heartfelt tribute to the departed soul.

Another function was held at Srimanta Sankardev Bhawan in South Delhi, where a large number of people paid homage to the cultural icon.

A big LED screen was installed for people to witness the singer and music composer's last journey.

A one-minute silence was observed by the officials and employees of Assam House in memory of Garg.