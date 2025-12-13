Tributes paid to BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar on his birth anniversary

Panaji, Dec 13 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday led leaders of the BJP in paying rich tributes to his mentor and former CM Manohar Parrikar on his birth anniversary.

Parrikar had also served as the Minister of Defence from 2014 to 2017.

Sawant, Union Minister Shripad Naik, Goa BJP president Damodar Naik, family members of Parrikar, including his sons Utpal and Abhijat, visited Parrikar's memorial at Miramar beach.

"Goa will always remember Parrikar for the developmental works that were taken up during his tenure. He was a visionary leader," Sawant told reporters.

He said the BJP government has been taking forward the vision of Parrikar through various developmental works. Infrastructure and human development were the core areas of focus in the Parrikar government, Sawant added.

Damodar Naik said Parrikar rolled out several social welfare schemes that provided much-needed relief to the poor and needy in Goa, setting the template for development in the coastal state.

Parrikar served as the eighth Chief Minister of Goa. He helmed the state four times between 2,000 and 2,019. PTI RPS NSK