Tributes paid to BR Ambedkar in Parliament Complex on his death anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) President of India Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the statue of BR Ambedkar in Parliament House Complex on his Mahaparinirvana Diwas, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also paid floral tributes at the Ambedkar statue.

Those who paid tributes to the leader included several Union Ministers, MPs and former MPs, Secretaries-General of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha - Utpal Kumar Singh and PC Mody, among others.

In a post on X, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar dedicated his entire life to the establishment of an egalitarian society, national progress, human rights and welfare of all. I pay my heartfelt tribute on his Mahaparinirvana Diwas, today." PTI AO NB