Tributes paid to ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi on third death anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 23 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to Assam's three-time chief minister Tarun Gogoi on his third death anniversary on Thursday.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah said Gogoi had played a key role in restoring peace and promoting harmony in the state during his tenure as the chief minister.

"We offer rich tributes to him on his death anniversary. We shall be eternally grateful to him for serving the people of the state for several decades," he said.

"He (Gogoi) had focussed on education, health and sports along with other sectors to give direction to the youth for which we shall be eternally grateful to him," Borah said.

APCC working president Rana Goswami said Gogoi had become the CM when Assam was going through an acute economic crisis but he had changed the situation and made the state self-reliant.

"People will remember him for bringing Assam out of the clutches of insurgency and establishing peace, besides developing the state," he added.

A programme was organised at the APCC headquarters here with senior party leaders and workers paying floral tributes to the Congress stalwart.

Gogoi, who was also a two-time Union minister and six-time Lok Sabha MP, died on November 23, 2020 at the age of 84 after a nearly four-month battle with coronavirus and post-COVID complications. PTI DG DG ACD