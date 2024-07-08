Tributes paid to former PM Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary in Lucknow

Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) Tributes were paid here to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his death anniversary on Monday.

Chandra Shekhar was born on April 17, 1927 in Ballia, and passed away on July 8, 2007.

Paying tributes to the former prime minister, former UP minister and patron of the Loktantra Senani Kalyan Samiti Yashwant Singh said the history of Indian democracy cannot be complete without him.

In a statement issued here, addressing the memorial meeting organised at 'Chandrashekhar Chabutraa' on the 17th death anniversary of the former prime minister, Singh said, "Those who believe in democracy should read Chandra Shekhar properly and imbibe his thoughts in their lives." Recalling the period of 1974-1975, Singh said, "There were big leaders in the Congress, and they did not agree with the policies of Indira Gandhi. They even resigned from the Congress after the elections were announced in 1977, but did not dare to oppose her in 1974-75." The memorial meeting was presided over by Dhirendra Nath Srivastava, convener of the Loktantra Senani Kalyan Samiti, Uttar Pradesh.

MLAs Bechai Saroj and Sudhakar Singh, former MLA Kuber Bhandari, social activist Jagdish Rai and many other prominent people paid tributes to Chandra Shekhar. PTI NAV MNK MNK