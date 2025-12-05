Tributes paid to Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 5 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary on Friday.

On the occasion, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to party cadres to end the "family rule" in Tamil Nadu. Former AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, who recently joined actor Vijay-led TVK, recalled the late leader's "sacrifices" and said her fame will last forever.

Jayalalithaa died after 75 days of hospitalisation here on December 5, 2016. She was born on February 24, 1948. She was instrumental in securing a constitutional safeguard to the 69 per cent reservation prevailing in Tamil Nadu, after the Supreme Court placed a 50 per cent ceiling on reservations.

Several of her welfare schemes, such as the Amma canteen, Amma pharmacy, and gold for Thali (mangalsutra) for poor women, and laptops for students, were very popular among the people. PTI JSP JSP ADB