Tributes paid to RSS office bearer Ram Kumar Verma on his death

Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) Tributes were paid on Saturday to senior RSS office bearer Ram Kumar Verma who passed away on February 19 after a prolonged illness, the Sangh said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid tributes to the departed soul.

In a post in Hindi on X, Maurya said, "The demise of senior RSS worker, disciplined organiser and dedicated nationalist Ram Kumar Verma ji has caused an irreparable loss. His life of struggle, loyalty towards the organisation and spirit of social service are an inspiration for all of us.

"Offered floral tributes and prayed for the peace of the departed soul at the condolence meeting organised at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar, Lucknow," he said.

RSS Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale said that for Verma, the decision of the Sangh was paramount. He used to do every work of the RSS with great devotion, he said.

He also said, "When the uniform ('ganavesh') of the Sangh was changed, we saw that he was also ready to wear the changed uniform. I had always seen him wearing a dhoti.

"In such a situation, I asked him why he accepted pants so easily when many big workers did not want to wear pants. In such a situation, Ramkumar ji said that if the Sangh has said so, then we have to do it," Hosabale said.

Narrating another incident, Hosabale said once Verma came to invite him to his family wedding.

"I had a tour ('pravaas') in a faraway province on the same date. I could not come even if I wanted to.

"Therefore, I was hesitant. But I could not say anything. In such a situation, he sensed my hesitation and said if you are on a tour, then go without worry. Sangh work has to be done first," Hosabale recalled. PTI NAV KSS NSD