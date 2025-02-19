Tributes paid to Shivaji Maharaj on birth anniversary; PM says he inspires nation

Pune/Raigad, Feb 19 (PTI) Rich tributes were paid to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395th birth anniversary on Wednesday with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calling him a "management guru" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing his visionary leadership that inspires the country.

The day, which saw "Chhava" actor Vicky Kaushal visiting the Raigad fort to pay homage to the iconic 17th century ruler, was not without a a bit of political slugfest as the BJP took exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi using the word "shraddhanjali" on a birth anniversary instead of the customary "adaranjali".

In a post about the founder of the Maratha empire on X, PM Modi said, ''His valour and visionary leadership laid the foundation of Swarajya, inspiring generations to uphold the values of courage and justice. He inspires us in building a strong, self-reliant and prosperous India.'' Speaking at a function at Fort Shivneri in Pune district, where Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, chief minister Fadnavis said he was not only a warrior, but also an able administrator who set an example of how to create a welfare state.

"He was a management guru in the truest sense," Fadnavis added.

"When many other kings and kingdoms accepted the Mughal dominance, (Shivaji's mother) Mata Jijau envisioned Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as the leader who would end the exploitation and tyranny, guiding the people towards `Swarajya' (self-rule)," he said.

Fadnavis stressed the importance of preserving Shivaji Maharaj's forts, saying they hold greater significance than temples.

"We are working tirelessly to ensure the conservation of these forts by removing barriers. A task force has been set up to remove encroachments from all these sites. Come what may, these encroachments will be removed," he asserted.

The CM also announced that 12 forts in Maharashtra have been nominated for the UNESCO's World Heritage Site status as part of prime minister Modi's initiative.

"In the coming days, a team of Maharashtra government, led by minister Ashish Shelar, will make a presentation highlighting these forts as exemplary architectural marvels at a UNESCO event in Paris," he said.

Replying to a reporter's question later, the chief minister warned that those who try to insult Shivaji Maharaj will be "put in their real place" and the state will not forgive them.

Besides Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar too attended various programs to mark the birth anniversary, including the 'cradle ceremony' at the Shivneri Fort.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who plays Shivaji Maharaj's son Chhatrapati Sambhaji in the recently-released film "Chhava", said he was filled with a "divine feeling" after his maiden visit to the Raigad Fort, located in the Sahyadri ranges at an elevation of 820 metres above the base.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare accompanied Kaushal to the fort which served as the headquarters of Shivaji's state and where the king died in 1680.

"I came here for the first time. It was an honour for me to play Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the movie. I have a divine feeling after visiting the fort," the actor told reporters.

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Fadnavis led a `padyatra' (procession on foot) in Pune to mark the birth anniversary.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said Shivaji Maharaj's vision and social philosophy continue to inspire generations.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established 'Swarajya' with the support of warriors from various castes and communities. He fought against powerful enemies using guerrilla warfare tactics. His vision and philosophy continue to guide generations," said the Congress leader.

Shivaji Maharaj not only fought against rulers such as Aurangzeb, Nizamshah, and Adilshah, but also had to take on the religious orthodoxy of his time, he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, took potshots at Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj by offering him "shraddhanjali" (homage) on his birth anniversary instead of the customary "adaranjali" (respectful tribute).

BJP MLA from Mumbai, Atul Bhatkhalkar, accused Gandhi of causing intentional or unintentional slight to Maharashtra's pride, and demanded he immediately retract his post on X, or else "face legal consequences." Gandhi's post in Hindi said he was offering "sadar naman and vinamra shraddhanjali" to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Responding to the criticism, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed that PM Modi too had in the past used the word "shraddhanjali" in his message on Shiv Jayanti.