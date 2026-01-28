Tributes pour in for Ajit Pawar: 'Irreparable loss, Maharashtra lost beloved 'Dada'

Mumbai/Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) Senior leaders cutting across party lines on Wednesday expressed deep shock and grief over the untimely death of Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP president Ajit Pawar, who was killed in a plane crash near Baramati in Pune district.

Describing his demise as a "black day" for the state, leaders remembered Pawar as a decisive administrator, a grassroots politician, and a leader deeply committed to public welfare and development.

Pawar (66) and four others were killed when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport in the morning.

Ruling out any political conspiracy, NCP (SP) president and Ajit's uncle, Sharad Pawar, said the plane crash was purely an accident which shouldn't be politicised.

Addressing reporters, he said Ajit's death was a big shock for Maharashtra, which has lost a hardworking and efficient leader, and this loss is irreparable.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described Ajit Pawar’s tragic death as unbelievable, and said he had lost a good friend.

Expressing grief, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said he has lost his "elder brother" who not only served as his colleague in different cabinets but was also his deputy when he helmed the government from 2022 to 2024.

"It is a very painful incident...very sad and unfortunate for Maharashtra. The aircraft accident will be probed," the former chief minister said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said Pawar’s death was extremely shocking, unfortunate and heartbreaking.

Sharing a close personal bond with the NCP leader, Gadkari said Pawar’s administrative acumen, developmental vision and ability to connect with people ensured him an unshakable place in Maharashtra’s politics.

In a post on X, Gadkari said the news of Pawar's untimely demise in the accident is extremely shocking, unfortunate, and heartbreaking.

"My heartfelt tribute to him. For many years, while working together in the state legislature, I shared a very close relationship with Ajit Dada. His administrative acumen, developmental vision, and ability to connect with people ensured Ajit Dada's unshakable place in Maharashtra's politics," the senior BJP leader said.

The premature death of this people's leader, who aspired for Maharashtra's development, is not just an irreplaceable loss for the state, but the entire nation, Gadkari said.

Anti-corruption activist Anna Hazare said losing a person ike Ajit Pawar is a major loss for Maharashtra and society. "This was totally unexpected," he added.

Many leaders broke down while expressing condolences.

The NCP termed Pawar’s demise a "black day" for the party and the state.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare said the party had lost the head of its family and the state had lost a capable, visionary administrator committed to rural development and farmers’ issues.

NCP working president Praful Patel said Pawar was the party’s main pillar of strength and his passing was an irreparable personal loss. He described Pawar as a decisive leader with a strong grip over administration and deep concern for common citizens.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal recalled Pawar as a vibrant, disciplined and large-hearted leader who presented the Maharashtra Budget 11 times and played a major role in infrastructure and financial planning.

He noted Pawar’s contribution to the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad and his unwavering focus on administrative discipline.

Bhujbal said Pawar began his career in local politics in his home turf of Baramati, and went on to become a grassroots leader who understood people's pulse, leaving an indelible mark on Maharashtra's politics.

Former state minister Dhananjay Munde said Pawar was his pillar of support and never made him feel the absence of his father.

Senior NCP (SP) leader and former home minister Anil Deshmukh struggled to hold back his tears.

He said Maharashtra would never see another leader with Pawar’s dynamism, work ethic and people-centric approach.

NCP's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district president and MLC Satish Chavan said that he has lost his "god".

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that despite choosing a different path and joining the BJP-led NDA, Ajit Pawar did not let their relationship break.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, said Pawar stood tall through four decades of relentless work and had an excellent grip on administration while remaining deeply connected to the grassroots.

His Shiv Sena (UBT) colleague and former MP Chandrakant Khaire described Pawar as disciplined and cooperative, recalling how he respected people across party lines and paid personal courtesies even while holding power.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said Pawar played a significant role in Maharashtra’s progress and governance.

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad said Pawar’s demise felt like losing a family member.

Recalling their work together during the Congress-NCP alliance and Maha Vikas Aghadi governments, she said Pawar was punctual, hardworking and ensured state funds were utilised for public welfare. She also remembered his wit, which often eased tense situations.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat termed Pawar a capable and decisive administrator and said his death was a personal loss.

Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Waddetiwar said Pawar mentored him when he joined the cabinet, and that Maharashtra had lost a great people’s leader.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray said Maharashtra has lost an outstanding leader with firm control on the administration, and someone who was remarkably straightforward and free of caste bias.

Former AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel said the state had lost an efficient administrator known for his decision-making skills.