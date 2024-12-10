Tributes pour in for former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) Condolence messages poured in from across the country following the death of former External Affairs Minister and Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna on Tuesday.

The 92-year-old veteran politician died at his residence here due to prolonged illness, his family said.

He is survived by wife Prema and two daughters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing of Krishna and said he was a remarkable leader admired by people from all walks of life.

"Shri S M Krishna Ji was a remarkable leader, admired by people from all walks of life. He always worked tirelessly to improve the lives of others," he said in a post on X.

Recalling that he has had many opportunities to interact with Krishna over the years, Modi said he will always cherish those interactions.

"He is fondly remembered for his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister, particularly for his focus on infrastructural development. Shri SM Krishna Ji was also a prolific reader and thinker," the PM said.

Congress party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailed Krishna as a "true champion" of development who made significant contributions to the state and the nation.

"Extremely saddened by the passing away of Former Chief Minister of Karnataka and Former Union Minister, S M Krishna. A true champion of development, he made significant contributions to the state and the nation," Kharge said in a post on X.

"It is a personal loss for me, for we worked as colleagues, both at the State and National level," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed sorrow over the demise of former External Affairs Minister Krishna and said his contributions to the development of Karnataka and EAM will be vividly remembered.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former EAM S M Krishna." Posting a photo of him with Krishna, Jaishankar fondly recalled his many interactions with him during his term as EAM.

"His contributions to the development of Karnataka and as EAM will be vividly remembered. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said former Karnataka CM Krishna has left behind a rich legacy of statesmanship and public service.

In a post on 'X', she said she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of S M Krishna and expressed heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

"He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service," she added.

Former PM and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda expressed sadness over the passing of Krishna, calling him his friend and longtime Karnataka colleague.

"We started out in politics around the same time, and cultivated very different approaches to development and governance. Om Shanti," he said in a post on 'X'.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed grief over Krishna's death.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Krishna's immense contributions to the development of Karnataka and the nation are unforgettable." "His loss is irreplaceable. My heartfelt condolences to his family." Mourning Krishna's death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on 'X', "His unparalleled contributions as a Union Minister, Chief Minister, and leader have left an indelible mark. Karnataka will forever remain indebted to him, especially for his visionary leadership in transforming the IT-BT sector during his tenure as Chief Minister." Calling him 'a statesman and a leader without adversaries', the Chief Minister said, "Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout." Former BJP Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also condoled Krishna's demise.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran leader, former Chief and Union Minister, and dear friend, Shri S M Krishna." Addressing him as a true statesman and stalwart, Yediyurappa said his invaluable contributions to the country and Karnataka will forever be remembered.

"I feel a sense of deep personal loss. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time," he added.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy expressed condolences over Krishna's death.

"Personally, his loss has deeply saddened me. I pray for his soul to attain eternal peace and for God to give strength to his family, admirers, and the people of the state to bear this grief," the Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries said in a post on 'X'.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also expressed his deep sadness over the loss and remembered Krishna as a true visionary and architect of modern Bengaluru.

In a post on 'X', he said, "As someone who had the privilege of working alongside him, I witnessed firsthand his exceptional leadership skills and vast knowledge. His guidance and mentorship inspired me and many others." "His unwavering dedication to Karnataka's progress continues to be a source of inspiration. His legacy will undoubtedly shape the state's future for generations to come. Rest in peace, sir," he added. PTI AMP GMS KSU ROH