Tributes pour in for Manmohan Singh, remembered as a guiding light and visionary economist

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) "A fine economist", "a guiding light", and a man "who gave India hope during a dark time" - people paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh and remembered him for his humility, vision and acumen as a leader.

Advertisment

The news of Singh's death on Thursday night soon became the topic of conversation as people shared a general sense of loss for the leader who shaped India’s destiny through his visionary economic reforms and touched millions of lives with his humility and simplicity.

“He was a legend, ” Ananya Sharma, a student from Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram College, said. "Manmohan Singh will always be remembered for pulling India out of an economic crisis and laying the foundation for what we see today. He gave everything to the nation when it was most needed," Sharma added.

Rajesh Verma, a resident of Delhi, echoed similar sentiments and called Singh a "fine economist and an even finer human being".

Advertisment

“My father always said that if it weren’t for his economic reforms in the 1990s, India would have been a very different country," Verma told PTI.

Singh's life and contribution to Indian economy were the topic of discussion in the streets of the national capital.

At a tea stall near Nehru Enclave Metro Station, a group of elderly men talked about Singh’s leadership during India’s economic liberalisation.

Advertisment

“He was humble yet so strong in his resolve. History will always remember him as a man who gave India hope during a dark time,” said Ramakant Sharma, a retired school teacher.

He added that Singh was "a symbol of resilience, progress, and hope--a man whose legacy will inspire generations to come".

“The history books will call him Dr. Manmohan Singh. But for us, he will forever be a fine economist,” a resident of Kalkaji told PTI.

Advertisment

Beyond his economic achievements, Singh was also remembered for his integrity and grace.

On social media platforms, people shared iconic images of the former prime minister -- sitting calmly in Parliament, addressing global leaders, or going through economic blueprints.

A college student, Priya Banerjee, expressed her gratitude on X: “We didn’t just lose a former PM; we lost a guiding light. He taught us that humility and intellect can change the world. Manmohan Singh was, and will always be, a legend.” “Legends never die, they live in hearts forever. Their tales outshine time, fading away never," An X user Himashu Yadav, said in his post.

Advertisment

Another user, Nischal posted, “We mourn the loss of a true gem this year. Sir, your profound financial wisdom has shaped our country. Thank you for your legacy.” Singh died on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. PTI NSM NSM MAH MAH