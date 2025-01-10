Tributes pour in for singer P Jayachandran

Thrissur(Kerala), Jan 10 (PTI) Tributes from the music and film fraternity poured in for singer P Jayachandran who died on Thursday.

The singer's body was brought to his residence at Poonkunnam this morning, where a lot of people including prominent film, music, and political personalities paid their last respects.

Renowned lyricist and music director Sreekumaran Thampi, Revenue Minister K Rajan, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, veteran Kathakali artist Kalamandalam Gopi, lyricist Rafeeq Ahmed, Congress leader V M Sudheeran and other notable personalities were among those who offered their tributes to the departed singer.

"A great chapter in history is coming to a close. Ours was not just a bond between two filmmakers but a relationship between two brothers," Sreekumaran Thampi said.

Actor Mohanlal described the legendary singer as an elder brother. “My beloved Jayettan has passed away. Jayettan, whose songs exuded eternal youth and resonated across generations, was like an elder brother to me,” Mohanlal wrote on Facebook.

He added, "Like all Malayalis, I’ve cherished his voice, as timeless as ‘Manjalayil Mungi Thorthi.’ Jayettan often visited my home, sang songs to my mother, her favourites, and always treated me like a younger brother. Though he sang only a few songs for my films, I consider it a blessing that they were all loved by the people." Actor Mammootty shared a photo of the singer on Facebook, paying tribute with the message, "Heartfelt respects to the beloved 'Bhava Gayakan' (emotional singer)." Singer K S Chithra expressed her grief, saying, "Deeply saddened to hear about Jayettan’s sudden demise." I started my stage shows accompanying him in his concerts. We had the privilege of hosting him and spending a lot of time with him at our house. We tried to meet him three times when we were in Trichur. We were very disappointed as we didn’t get permission to see him, Chithra wrote on FB.

She added, "As an ardent devotee of Lord Guruvayoorappan he left us just before Vaikunta Ekadasi. Blessed soul. May he rest in peace in the eternal world. Our heartfelt condolences to the family. Sadgathi." Actor Jayaram wrote on FB: "I was fortunate to act with that voice. Farewell to the beloved 'Bhava Gayakan'." "A loss that leaves behind a profound sense of loneliness. Even when we met at the time when he was unwell, his conversation often revolved around 'Rafi Saab (Mohammed Rafi),'" singer G Venugopal shared on Facebook.

"All I have now are his timeless songs. Farewell, Jayettan", his post added.

"This sudden demise is a great loss for me," actor Dileep shared on Facebook. "This legendary singer, who gifted Malayalis countless unforgettable songs, has also contributed many hits to my career that I will cherish forever," he added.

Singer Sujatha Mohan also paid tributes to the singer on FB. "That voice has fallen silent... But Jayettan's journey as the 'Bhava Gayakan' will continue in our hearts through his timeless songs. Tributes," her post said.

The singer's body will be kept at the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Regional Theatre for public homage before being taken back to the residence in Poonkunnam.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu, film directors Balachandra Menon, Sathyan Anthikadu and others paid last respects here. On Saturday at 8 am, the body will be shifted to the ancestral home in Chendamangalam, Ernakulam district. The funeral is scheduled for 3.30 pm, according to sources.

Jayachandran, affectionately called ‘Bhava Gayakan’ for his soulful renditions that beautifully expressed emotions such as love, longing, and devotion, passed away on Thursday evening at a private medical college here.

The singer who sang over 16,000 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, was widely recognised for his contribution to Indian music, having won several awards for best playback singer. PTI ARM ARM ADB