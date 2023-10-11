Trichy minor woman harassment: Steps initiated for strong departmental action against accused policemen, says TN CM

Chennai, Oct 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said four policemen have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a minor woman in Tiruchirappally recently and that they would face strong departmental action as well.

The arrested included a sub-inspector and the local police acted quickly on the complaint of the victim, he informed the state Assembly.

The incident happened at Tiruchirappally's Mukkombu tourist spot where the four men allegedly misbehaved with the woman.

"After assaulting and chasing away the youth (the woman's friend), they took her in a car and misbehaved with her and dropped her after she raised an alarm," he said.

An enquiry was held at the level of the Superintendent of Police and all four accused were arrested and remanded to judicial custody, Stalin said. They have been placed under suspension.

Further, departmental action has been initiated against them under provisions that would ensure stringent punishment, he said.

The government will act tough against those indulging in crimes, especially sexual in nature, against women and children, the CM assured. PTI VGN SA SA SS