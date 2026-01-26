Tricolour nation's pride, some forces trying to divide by politicising green, saffron: Sapkal

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) The Tricolour symbolises the nation’s honour, dignity and pride but certain forces are trying to create divisions by politicising green and saffron colours for their own interests, Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said on Monday on the occasion of Republic Day.Speaking after the flag hoisting function at the Congress office here, he asked party workers to take the Tricolour to every part of Maharashtra.

Sapkal said both colours deserve respect, with green symbolising prosperity and saffron representing sacrifice and honour.

"The Tricolour represents the larger idea of India. Many have shed their blood for the Tricolour, and even today we are prepared to make sacrifices for it," the Congress leader asserted.

He said the Congress played a major role in the freedom struggle and in nation-building after Independence.

"The spirit of struggle must be preserved to protect constitutional values," Sapkal said. PTI MR BNM