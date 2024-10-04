Tricolour not desecrated during assault on school principal in Shahjahanpur: UP Police

Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 4 (PTI) Investigation into the alleged assault on a female school principal here two days ago has found the claims of national flag desecration during the fight to be false, officials said Friday.

Three men had allegedly stormed into the government junior school in the Birahimpur Jhajharia village and assaulted principal Ajra Bano over a previous dispute involving the main accused Tausif.

"The investigation into the assault case is ongoing," Superintendent of Police Rajesh S told PTI.

According to a police report, main accused Tausif on Tuesday went to the government junior school in the Birahimpur Jhajharia village to pick his nephew. He asked the principal to let three girl students go with him along with his nephew, which was against the school's policy.

The principal refused, saying they could be released only with the permission of their family.

The complaint added that Tausif returned on Wednesday with two accomplices, allegedly armed with sticks. They attacked Azra Bano, causing injuries, and then proceeded to tear down and desecrate the national flag.

However, the allegation of insulting the national flag was found to be false by the investigators, said SP Rajesh, quoting the investigation officer in the case. PTI COR KIS RPA