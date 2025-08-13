Tricolour symbolises India's courage, unity, dreams: Delhi CM at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' concert

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The tricolour symbolises India's courage, unity and dreams, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said at a 'Har Ghar Tiranga' event held at Bharat Mandapam here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the concert, she called upon people to honour the national flag and serve the country while remarking that her body, soul and entire life were dedicated to the country.

The three colours of the national flag, exhibiting courage, peace and prosperity, will forever inspire the people of India, Gupta said.

"The desire for martyrdom still resides in our hearts," the chief minister said, affirming that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was an example of that spirit.

Bollywood singer Shaan mesmerised the huge crowd that gathered at Bharat Mandapam for the concert.

CM Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and "unwavering resolve and visionary approach" for inspiring "unprecedented enthusiasm and unity" during this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

She said PM Modi rose above politics and united the nation in the spirit of patriotism and positioned it on the world stage as an economic powerhouse. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD