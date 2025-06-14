Tricycles, assistive aids distributed at Empowerment Camp in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon hold a meeting to streamline the process of issuing medical certificates to persons with disabilities and ensure their timely availability, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday said.

The minister was speaking at a Social Empowerment Camp organised at the BJP State Headquarters, where tricycles and other assistive devices were distributed free of cost to divyangjans, said a statement.

Singh said the government in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Empowered Divyang, Capable India' is committed to making persons with disabilities self-reliant.

He added that quality assistive devices are being provided in partnership with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO).

To reach more beneficiaries, the minister announced that the Social Welfare Department will organise monthly distribution camps across Delhi starting next month.

"These camps will be held on the 10th of every month in different districts, where eligible persons from any part of the city can participate and receive benefits," said Singh.

This initiative, he added, is aimed at ensuring no eligible person is left out of the welfare schemes.