'Tried to influence NCLT': CBI books Mumbai-based firm for bribery

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The CBI has conducted searches in Mumbai after registering a case of bribery against a legal and corporate advisory firm for allegedly offering to influence a member of the NCLT to get a favourable judgement for a company, officials said Wednesday.

The CBI has registered an FIR against AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services proprietor Akshat Khetan and employee Mahwsh A Bhat. The duo are alleged to have asked for a bribe of Rs 20 lakh as advance.

Bhat allegedly approached Micro Capital Pvt Ltd which had filed a case against a company before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and claimed proximity with one of its members.

The order in the case was reserved in August last year.

Bhat assured a favourable order in the company's favour if Rs 1.5 crore were paid as "fees".

"After negotiations, the bribe amount was reduced to Rs. 1 crore. Mahwsh A Bhat alias Mahi Bhat has sometimes referred the demanded bribe as "fees" in code word. However, complainant clarified that their company never hired Mahi Bhat to represent before NCLT or any other forum in the matter," the CBI FIR said.

The agency has alleged that Bhat conspired with Khetan and other unidentified public servants and private persons "to influence the members of NCLT by corrupt or illegal means".

"...after negotiation, agreed to accept Rs one crore to influence members of NCLT Mumbai...to get the judgment delivered in favour of company Micro Capital Pvt Ltd from NCLT at the earliest on desired date," it alleged.

The duo first demanded 50 per cent of the alleged bribe money as advance but later reduced it to Rs 20 lakh which was deposited in their account on February 4, the FIR alleged.

"Verification also revealed that Bhat and Khetan directed the complainant to pay remaining bribe amount of Rs. 80 lakh in cash on the day of final order after pronouncement of order in favour of the complainant. They also informed that it will be pronounced before February 14, 2025," the officials said.