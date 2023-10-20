TRIFED chairman suspends MD for 'administrative mismanagement'

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The managing director of TRIFED was on Friday suspended for "administrative mismanagement" within the cooperative body associated with the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The action against Geetanjali Gupta by chairman Ramsinh Rathwa comes more than two months after two RSS-affiliated organizations - Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram and Sahakar Bharati - sought action over a letter by another senior officer of TRIFED identifying them as political bodies.

Following the letter, TRIFED officials had stayed away from a meeting the chairman had called with the two RSS affiliates.

Sources within TRIFED claim that the chairman and the managing director held divergent views on several issues, leading to conflicts between them.

On Friday, Rathwa issued a memorandum, rescinding the order dated October 18 that stated the tenure of his private secretary would not be extended.

"This order was issued without the chairman's knowledge, which goes against the rules of the Multi-State Cooperative Societies Act, 2002," the memorandum said.

Rathwa said that several TRIFED officers were engaged in similar activities and did not comply with his request to refrain from such actions.

"As the TRIFED chairman, I have decided to propose taking action against the officers involved in such administrative mismanagement during the upcoming 152nd TRIFED Board meeting on October 27. Until then, Managing Director Geetanjali Gupta is suspended from office," the memorandum read. PTI GVS ZMN