Trinamool Congress to skip DMK's delimitation meet

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress will not send any representative for the March 22 meeting of states over delimitation called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai, said a source in the ruling party of West Bengal on Friday.

The source said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) feels the duplicate voter ID number issue is more important at present, as it may have an impact on the assembly elections in Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Assembly election in Bihar is slated to be held later this year while polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are due in 2026.

Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal and Punjab are the seven states the Stalin-led DMK has reached out to for the meeting.

The DMK regime has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led Centre over several issues, including the "non-release of education funds" by the Union government and the proposed delimitation exercise is a fresh point of disagreement. PTI AO NSD NSD