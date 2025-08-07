Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee meets LS speaker, seeks discussion on SIR

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was appointed the party's leader in Lok Sabha earlier this week, met Speaker Om Birla on Thursday and sought a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Trinamool MP told mediapersons that it was a courtesy meeting wherein he told the speaker that he wanted the House to function (without disruptions).

"I had a courtesy meeting (with the speaker). I came to submit an intimation. He wished me well and I did the same... We told the speaker that we want the House to function. We also sought a discussion on the SIR. Our MPs have been giving adjournment motions for the past 4-5 days," he said.

"We have been demanding a discussion (on SIR) but the Centre is not allowing it. We told the speaker that if required, he can discuss with the Centre and then allow us to hold a debate on SIR.

"If the Centre does not have something to hide or fear, why is it evading the topic? We want the House to go on but the BJP does not want the same. They don't have answers, that's why they are evading the issue," Banerjee added.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament has been a near washout amid protests by the opposition parties demanding a debate on the SIR exercise.

The government has maintained that the SIR can't be discussed as rules do not allow sub-judice matters to be discussed in the House.

It also pointed out that the functioning of autonomous institutions such as the Election Commission cannot be discussed in Parliament, while the opposition parties have decided to march to the Election Commission headquarters on Monday as a mark of protest. PTI AO ARI