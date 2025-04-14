TMC MP Saket Gokhale accuses Sukanta Majumdar of trying to incite violence in Bengal

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale on Monday accused Union minister and West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar of sharing photos of violence from different parts of the country, claiming they were from the Trinamool-ruled state.

In a post on X, Gokhale shared screenshot of a post allegedly made by Majumdar, and accused him of trying to incite riots in West Bengal.

"In a shocking turn of events, a Union minister in the Govt of India has been caught red-handed trying to incite communal riots in West Bengal. Yesterday, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar posted a series of photos of violence from other states (including BJP-ruled states). And then he claimed that these were photos of 'Muslims being violent during Hindu festivals in Bengal'," Gokhale said in a post on X.

In a shocking turn of events, a Union Minister in the Govt of India has been CAUGHT red-handed trying to incite communal riots in West Bengal.



Yesterday, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar posted a series of photos of violence from other states (including BJP states). And then he… pic.twitter.com/c8IpL216Cg — Saket Gokhale MP (@SaketGokhale) April 14, 2025

"His spreading of fake news was exposed by several people, and after being caught, he quietly deleted his tweet. During a tense situation, Mr Majumdar (who is also BJP Bengal chief) was actively trying to create a rift between communities & fuel riots," he added.

"I want to ask Sukanta babu: Do you have any sense of responsibility as a Union Minister? You knowingly posted fake photos with the intention of fuelling riots... You deleted your tweet after being caught," the Trinamool leader said, alleging that the minister was "inciting riots in Bengal".

"It's a toolkit -- use ministers to incite tensions & then use that as an excuse to send Central forces to Bengal," Gokhale alleged.

"Will Amit Shah pull up his Union minister? Or will he try new dirty tactics now in his desperation for Bengal elections next year," he added.

Gokhale also took a jibe at the BJP, the main opposition party in West Bengal, saying, "BJP is welcome to fight us on facts. But a Modi minister using his position to incite communal riots in Bengal is unacceptable and dangerous."

The Trinamool MP also shared screenshot of a purported X post by Majumdar in Bengali, in which he shared a collage of images of violence, along with names of different Hindu festivals, suggesting that the images were of incidents of violence that took place during different festivals.

The West Bengal BJP also shared the same post on its X handle.