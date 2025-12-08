Trinamool MPs create uproar in RS after minister says he did not understand question

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) members on Monday created uproar in the Rajya Sabha during Question Hour after Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said he did not understand the question posed by a TMC MP in Bengali.

The minister, however, later said he will answer as his colleague has made him understand the same.

Soon after Mamata Thakur (AITC), while speaking in Bengali, asked about displaced people including Hindus who have come from Bangladesh, Kurian said, "I did not understand the question", leading to uproar by AITC members.

"I understood the question. My colleague translated it for me. No problem," the minister said soon after AITC members started shouting.

He said this question is about the Sikh community and "they are asking about a question of general nature and it pertains to the home ministry." The question was about the rehabilitation and welfare of displaced Sikh families.

As the TMC members continued to raise their voice objecting to the minister's remark while demanding answers, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan sought to intervene.

"Notice has not been given for interpretation. Let him understand and answer," the chairman said, as he asked another member to come up with her supplementary. PTI SKC SKC ANU ANU