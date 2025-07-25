Trinamool MPs visit Jai Hind camp in Delhi, welcome court order staying eviction

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs on Friday visited the Jai Hind camp in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, and welcomed a court order staying eviction at the settlement.

Welcoming the court order staying the eviction until August 8, Trinamool’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Sagarika Ghose, alleged that the locals were being targeted for speaking Bangla.

Besides Ghose, Trinamool MP from Cooch Behar Jagadish Basunia, and Rajya Sabha MPs Mausam Noor and Mamata Bala Thakur were part of the delegation.

"We had staged a dharna here... People here are being attacked and called Bangladeshis even though they have all the valid documents – ration card, Aadhaar card, etc. Yet they are being called Bangladeshis because they speak Bangla,” Ghose said.

"Our main demand was that their eviction should be stayed… We have got some satisfaction as the eviction has been stayed by a court.

"But the issue of water supply and electricity connections still remains to be resolved. We will continue our movement till they get these amenities," she added.

The informal settlement, which lies amid the posh sectors in Vasant Kunj and Masoodpur village, houses around 5,000 migrant workers, who say they hail from Cooch Behar in West Bengal.

Most of the locals are daily wagers, domestic workers, junk dealers and sanitation workers.

Power supply was snapped in the camp following a court order on July 8 in an encroachment case.

Trinamool MPs had staged a sit-in protest at the settlement on July 14-15. PTI AO ARI